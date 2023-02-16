Materion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.8 million.
The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $434.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $86 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.
Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.
