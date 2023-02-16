Materion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $434.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.

