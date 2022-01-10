Remember that a year ago, with things like the GameStop saga, the meme stock explosion and crypto in general, there was a kind of revenge of the retail investor, revenge of the day trader. The sentiment was anti-establishment, right? People were saying, ‘We trust celebrities on social media who are telling us that we can get rich and stick it to the Man by buying cryptocurrencies.’ Now we’re seeing some of that energy turned back against those same celebrities. If the promised gains from crypto and other kind of populist stock investments don’t materialize, I think we could see more of this rage directed against the wannabe leaders of the social-media masses, as opposed to the imaginary evil of governments and hedge funds who supposedly are kind of rigging the system for their own benefit.