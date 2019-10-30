Crocs Inc., up $5.21 to $38.53

The footwear maker solidly topped Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

PriceSmart Inc., up $2.54 to $74.29

The warehouse club operator’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.72 to $132.84

The consumer products maker said new testing of a batch of baby powder that was recently recalled did not show any traces of asbestos.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $1.69 to $53

The brewer is consolidating some operations and cutting jobs as part of a broad restructuring plan.

Yum Brands Inc., down $6.38 to $103.34

The owner of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC chains reported surprisingly weak third-quarter profit and sales.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $13.44 to $77.08

The trucking company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

