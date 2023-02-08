Mattel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.1 million.
The toy maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $393.9 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.43 billion.
Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.
