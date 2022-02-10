The pharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.44 to $37.75.

The ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing bookings forecast for the current quarter.

Datadog Inc., up $19.10 to $174.60.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.58 to $28.37.

The high-end coat maker’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Lumen Technologies Inc., down $1.99 to $10.83.

The telecommunications company reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Walt Disney Co., up $4.93 to $152.16.