He opened the first dedicated Biscuitville in Danville, Virginia, in 1975 and expanded quickly throughout North Carolina. Beginning in the 1980s, Biscuitville restaurants opened only for breakfast and lunch and closed at 2 p.m. Today, the 63-restaurant Biscuitville chain stretches from Lynchburg, Virginia, and to the south into North Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.