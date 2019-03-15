In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, laughs during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London, Thursday March 14, 2019. Britain’s Parliament has voted to seek a delay of the country’s departure from the European Union, a move that will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of March 29. (UK Parliament/Mark Duffy via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to pull off an against-the-odds rescue for her European Union divorce deal, after Parliament voted to postpone Brexit to avert a chaotic U.K. departure in two weeks.

May will spend Friday and the weekend trying to persuade opponents to support the withdrawal agreement, which Parliament has resoundingly defeated twice. That left Britain facing a disruptive “no-deal” exit on March 29, when a two-year countdown to departure runs out.

After months of deadlock over Brexit, the House of Commons voted Thursday to ask the EU to delay Britain’s exit.

May hopes to win approval for her deal next week, then seek a delay until June 30. If it is rejected she says Britain will need a longer extension, which could see Brexit postponed indefinitely.

