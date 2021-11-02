Yet the university – acting on behalf of the state – can be expected to argue that it isn’t prohibiting the professors from expressing their opinions. Rather, the argument will go, the university is just prohibiting the professors from engaging in a particular type of conduct that is adverse to the interests of the university, namely participating in a lawsuit against the state and the governor. From this perspective, it matters that the professors weren’t just randomly subpoenaed. They were going to be experts testifying for one side, and presumably compensated for their time in doing so.