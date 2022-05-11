Placeholder while article actions load

Another May Tuesday, another set of primary elections. This time, it was West Virginia and Nebraska, and once again, just about all of the interest was in the Republican side in those very Republican states. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the continuing story of former President Donald Trump’s perceived influence within the party, this week delivered a mixed verdict. His endorsed candidate won in a contested race between two members of the House of Representatives from West Virginia who were tossed into the same district after the state lost a seat to reapportionment. However, his endorsed candidate for governor in Nebraska fell short, finishing second.

That was Trump’s first loss in dozens of races so far this year, but endorsing incumbents who go on to win re-nomination doesn’t really tell anyone anything, since incumbents at all levels almost always win primaries. So the focus is going to be on open seats, like the Nebraska statehouse or the Senate seat in Ohio where Trump’s choice won last week; races in which Trump endorses challengers, including the Idaho gubernatorial primary next week; and the rare occasions where both candidates are incumbents.

What matters for Trump’s influence within the party is his perceived clout, and while he’ll no doubt brag about his winning record in uncontested races, what party actors will focus on is his win-loss record in these kinds of elections. How well that reflects Trump’s actual sway with voters is harder to assess.

In multicandidate races in Ohio last week and Nebraska this week, Trump’s candidates got about a third of the primary vote. That’s all J.D. Vance needed in Ohio to easily defeat his rivals for the Senate nomination, while in Nebraska, Charlie Herbster fell a bit short of that mark and lost. If Trump’s backing is worth at best a third of the Republican vote? That’s not really that impressive, even if it could make a huge difference in tight primaries.

But it’s more complicated. In Nebraska, while Herbster had the enthusiastic support of the former president, he also (like the former president) was accused of groping several women. It’s impossible to know whether that cost him support, but it’s certainly possible that the effect of Trump’s endorsement was dulled by the weakness of the candidate. In Ohio in particular, four of the five candidates worked hard to win Trump’s favor, which probably made them appealing to some Trump loyalists. So in both cases, there’s no reason to interpret the other two-thirds of the vote as anti-Trump.

It’s also possible that many Republicans who supported Vance, Herbster and the Trump-supported winner in the West Virginia House primary, Alexander Mooney, did so for reasons having nothing to do with Trump’s recommendation. Radicals were doing well in Republican primaries before Trump was around, and there’s no need for a Trump-centric explanation their success now. Indeed, polling in Pennsylvania ahead of the May 17 primary shows radical candidate Doug Mastriano moving into the lead for the gubernatorial nomination (in a contest with no Trump endorsement) and radical Senate candidate Kathy Barnette surging into a tie with two others, including the Trump-endorsed celebrity Mehmet Oz.

We’ll see next week how that turns out, but I think the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel has it right when he says about the Pennsylvania races, “Mastriano and Barnette surging while being vastly outspent says something about the power of MAGA/conservative media — they haven’t needed TV ads or MSM coverage to move up.”

If that’s correct, then it’s quite likely that some of the influence attributed to Trump is actually wielded by Republican-aligned media. I’d certainly be interested in any study showing which candidates were getting attention from talk-show hosts and other Republican-aligned media in Ohio, West Virginia and Nebraska, as well as local attention from national outlets.

With many Pennsylvania Republican party actors starting to panic about those primaries, it’s also a reminder that while Trump’s selections aren’t always good general election candidates (the accused groper might have been a tough sell even in solidly Republican Nebraska), party-aligned media can be even worse, and a party dominated by its own press can wind up with seriously perverse incentives. And that’s a very big story in U.S. politics right now.

