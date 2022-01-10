The Archegos episode, though not a systemic crisis in itself, vividly demonstrated the dangers. The fund gained tens of billions of dollars in exposure to companies including Discovery Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ViacomCBS Inc., with most of the funds borrowed from banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Group AG. It achieved this in large part using derivatives such as total return swaps, in which the banks technically owned the shares. That meant Archegos didn’t have to inform regulators or file any public disclosures. An investigation commissioned by Credit Suisse into its $5.5 billion loss found that some of Archegos’s bankers were so concerned about losing a lucrative client that they failed to protect even their own institutions, let alone the broader financial system.