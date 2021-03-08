Athene Holding Ltd., up $2.92 to $51.80.
Investment management company Apollo Global Management is buying the annuity and retirement services company.
Soleno Therapeutics Inc., down $1.31 to $1.38.
The biotechnology company’s potential treatment for the genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome needs further study before receiving a U.S. regulatory review.
AnaptysBio Inc., down $9.96 to $19.51.
The company’s potential treatment for skin condition palmoplantar pustulosis failed to meet a key goal in a study.
Walt Disney Co., up $11.92 to $201.91.
The entertainment company’s California theme parks could reopen at 15% capacity in April, according to media reports.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.38.
The price of oil edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.
Citigroup Inc., up $1.99 to $72.22.
Bank stocks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
