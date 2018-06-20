Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asks a question of Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on tariffs, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four years after Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill co-sponsored legislation targeting tax havens such as the Cayman Islands, her husband began investing in a hedge fund tied to the Caribbean nation — an investment that has paid off handsomely.

The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday that Joseph Shepard has invested $1 million in Matrix Capital Management and that it has earned him between $230,000 and $2.1 million in income.

Shepard declined comment. He and McCaskill file taxes separately.

McCaskill campaign spokeswoman Meira Bernstein says the senator has no involvement in her husband’s investments, and doesn’t consider his business interests when doing her job in the Senate.

McCaskill’s financial disclosure forms identify Matrix Capital Management’s location as Waltham, Massachusetts. The U.S.-based fund feeds into a “master fund” located in the Caymans, which makes the actual investments.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

