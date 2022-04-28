Surging sales at McDonald's offsets trouble in China, Russia

Higher U.S. menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere helped McDonald’s offset troubled markets like China and Russia in the first quarter.
McDonald’s has said it expects to lose $50 million per month in sales from the Russian store closures alone.
McDonald’s spent $27 million on salaries, leases and supplier payments in Russia and Ukraine during the quarter. The company also said it has $100 million worth of inventory it will probably dispose of since its restaurants are closed.
Excluding costs in Russia and Ukraine and other one-time items, McDonald’s earned $2.28 per share for the quarter, well ahead of analyst forecasts of $2.17 per share.
Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12% for the quarter. The easing of COVID restrictions in many markets, including the United Kingdom, France and Brazil, boosted sales, McDonald’s said.
In the U.S., same-store sales rose 3.5%. China reported negative same-stores sales as it struggled with a COVID resurgence and new restrictions.
Shares of McDonald’s Corp. edged higher before the opening bell Thursday.