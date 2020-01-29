Fourth quarter revenue was up 4% to $5.3 billion, which was in line with estimates.

Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least 13 months — jumped 5.9% worldwide, topping analysts’ expectations for the Chicago company.

McDonald’s former President and CEO Steve Easterbrook was pushed out in November after violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee. He was replaced by Chris Kempczinski, who most recently led the company’s U.S. operations.