As things stand, many people are simply going without dental, hearing and vision care. In a 2018 survey of Medicare beneficiaries, asking about their behavior over the course of a year, the Commonwealth Fund found that 70% of those who had dental problems did not visit a dentist, 43% of those with vision problems did not have an eye exam, and 75% of those who needed hearing aids did not have them. What’s more, those who did have coverage — via a supplemental policy or Medicare Advantage — had to pay a large share of the cost themselves. The Kaiser Family Foundation found they spent an average of $874 on dental care, $230 on vision care and $914 on hearing services.