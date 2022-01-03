Requiring a clinical trial would also remind other trial sponsors that it is essential to generate clinically meaningful data that are relevant to Medicare’s beneficiaries. As committee chairpersons we have witnessed a steady erosion in the quality of evidence underpinning the drugs and devices that Medicare considers. Study “endpoints” — the changes in patient status that are examined to see whether a treatment is working — are more likely to be laboratory markers or imaging tests that are less relevant or not relevant to patients’ well-being. And study “generalizability” — the extent to which patients in trials are similar to those who would receive the treatment — has fallen from limited to nonexistent.