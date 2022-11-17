Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Next year, for the first time, Medicare will be allowed to start negotiating the prices of some prescription drugs. The policy is expected to lower out-of-pocket costs and save the US government almost $100 billion over a decade. It could prove one of the most valuable parts of the Inflation Reduction Act — but it isn’t without flaws. For this effort to succeed as it deserves to, it will eventually need both bigger ambitions and closer attention to detail.

Most seniors get their prescriptions through Medicare Part D, a benefit provided through private plans that contract through the government. Spending is projected to hit $119 billion next year, accounting for almost a third of what the US lays out on retail drugs. When Part D was being designed in the early 2000s, pharmaceutical manufacturers pressed for a “noninterference clause” to stop the program haggling over price. Without it, they argued, innovation would be stifled. Already, some manufacturers are blaming the IRA for stalling or halting drug development plans.

This risk looks exaggerated, to put it politely. At the moment, just 10 older brand-name treatments (chosen according to total spending) are included in the negotiations, and the list will expand only slowly. New formulations, drugs with generic or biosimilar competition, and certain treatments for rare diseases will be exempt. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the law as it stands will prevent just 15 of 1,300 new drugs from hitting the market over the next 30 years.

Advertisement

Granted, cutting the revenue that manufacturers expect to eventually collect from new drugs is likely to have some effect on innovation — but that doesn’t justify paying whatever producers dare to ask. Medicare is acting on behalf of taxpayers as well as patients, so a balance needs to be struck. It makes sense to move cautiously, but if all goes well, further legislation could broaden its scope faster than the IRA envisages. Bear in mind, public-sector drug buyers in other rich countries (not to mention Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs in the US) take striking such deals for granted.

Ambition aside, managing the new approach to best effect will pose challenges. With billions at stake, manufacturers will deploy every resource to lessen the impact. (Judging from the sector’s share prices, investors think they’ll succeed.) Medicare is starting to hire new personnel to conduct appraisals and negotiations. Yet the sums provided for this look too small. Also, companies might hope to shield their revenues by shifting patients from existing drugs to new versions without clear therapeutic benefits — so-called product hopping. Medicare will need to detect and prevent it.

Glitches are likely to emerge before the policy begins to deliver lower prices — in 2026 at the earliest. Meantime, the public support needed to sustain the reform shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Advertisement

For instance, the plan expects Medicare to be guided by its assessment of the treatment’s “maximum fair price” — a judgment, in part, of the drug’s cost-effectiveness. This would raise ethical questions concerning the value of life and so-called quality-adjusted life-years. Yet the legislation offers no guidance on this process. For the new approach to command public confidence, methods will need to be clarified, explained and defended. Medical systems in Europe and the UK have developed data-driven approaches, and Medicare would be wise to draw on their experience.

Many years overdue, this reform is a modest start. But, given the chance, the new approach can get a better deal for patients and taxpayers without materially harming innovation, and pave the way for more. That’s quite a prize.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Biogen Lands a CEO Who Can Navigate Turbulence: Lisa Jarvis

• If You’ve Had Covid, Watch Out for Stroke Symptoms: Faye Flam

• How to Fix the Dialysis Spending Crisis: The Editors

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article