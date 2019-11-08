The Part B premium is an unofficial yardstick used by beneficiaries to track what health care is costing them. Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care, while Medicare’s Part A covers hospitalization.

Medicare officials said Friday the annual Part B outpatient deductible will increase by $13, to $198 next year.

The Part A in-patient deductible will increase by $44, to $1,408 in 2020.

Next year’s Social Security increase works out to $24 a month for the average retired worker.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD