Titled “Christ Mocked,” the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters).

Art experts say it is likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280. Two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.

The painting will go on sale Oct. 21 at the Acteon auction house north of Paris.

