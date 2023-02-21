Medtronic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.
The medical device company posted revenue of $7.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.
Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.28 to $5.30 per share.
