Unicorns, however, can never stop innovating. Once she’s processed the magnitude of her achievement, Raducanu’s goal will be to increase her market share (that is, more big wins and higher rankings) and keep working on her game. And yet the challenge, as with any tech unicorn, is to drive this growth while controlling expenditure. In Raducanu’s case, that means controlling the time and energy she has to dedicate to the many off-court demands that are already flowing in. She’ll need to learn the power of the word “no.”