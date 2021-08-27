Wednesday’s announcement by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, that a booster dose of their vaccines produced more than three times the neutralizing antibodies of the second dose, will surely add to the clamor for a third shot. Israel’s booster program is well underway, and the Biden administration is now reportedly planning to recommend Americans get booster shots six months after their second dose, instead of eight months after. The U.K. looks set to follow with a more limited booster program for the most vulnerable. And the European Medicines Agency is expected to give its recommendation any day now. (France and Germany appear set to roll out third doses for some groups from September.)