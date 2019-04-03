NEW YORK — The founders of the Nashville-based company The Home Edit do believe in streamlining your belongings to get organized. But they say it isn’t realistic to expect people to pitch everything that doesn’t spark joy, as Marie Kondo encourages in her blockbuster book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.”

The questions Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer ask instead are: Do you love it, do you use it, or is it special?

Thanks to Instagram and celebrity clients including Gwyneth Paltrow and Khloe Kardashian, Teplin and Shearer have their own following and a DirecTV show called “Master the Mess,” produced by Reese Witherspoon. They also are sharing tips in a New York Times best-selling book, “The Home Edit: a Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals.”

