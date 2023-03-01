The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Melco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 1, 2023 at 8:22 a.m. EST

HONG KONG., Hong Kong — HONG KONG., Hong Kong — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $251.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $337.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $930.5 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLCO

