Melco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong — HONG KONG., Hong Kong — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $251.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The casino company posted revenue of $337.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $930.5 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.
