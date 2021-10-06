“While we’ve made tremendous progress towards gender equality in recent decades, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately affect women’s lives and livelihoods,” Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Pivotal Ventures, said in a statement.
“As the world works to advance an equitable recovery, Moment of Lift Books will publish visionaries who are helping ensure women’s voices and perspectives are not left behind. I hope their stories will inspire readers to join in the global fight for equality.”
Planned releases include a book on refugee women by Jina Krause-Vilmar, president and CEO of Upwardly Global, and “Radical Inclusion,” a book about allowing pregnant women to attend school in Sierra Leone, by the country’s minister of basic and senior secondary education, David Moinina Sengeh.