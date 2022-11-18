Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The bond vigilantes’ ceasefire in their decades-long conflict with Italy has given novice Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the space to take the offensive in the culture wars. That could tempt the hard-right leader and her government to stray more deeply into economic policy — specifically by taking over debt-ridden Telecom Italia SpA. It would be a mistake.

After Meloni succeeded Mario Draghi as prime minister on Oct. 21, one of her government’s first moves was to prohibit outdoor music gatherings, an act critics read as a backdoor attempt to ban all protests. Meantime, boats of ailing migrants en route from Africa have been kept offshore, reportedly resulting in the death of a newborn and straining relations with European Union partners.

But on the economic front, moderation has been the theme. A proposal to raise the limit on cash transactions to more than 10,000 euros ($10,325) from 2,000 euros was reduced to be in line with the EU level of 5,000 euros after a public outcry that the higher figure would be a boon to organized crime. Despite campaign promises of tax cuts, her first mini-budget was more focused, reducing energy costs for business, meeting a request made by Italy’s business lobby Confindustria.

“Meloni is undoing in the evening what she has announced in the morning,” says Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffe, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at Milan’s Bocconi University. Carnevale Maffe argues “Melonomics” is evolving but so far it seems to involve being substantially pro-market on the economic side allowing her to focus on extreme ideological culture wars.

The effect on Italian debt has been soporific. Spreads on benchmark 10-year Italian government bonds to German bunds have settled back to below 200 basis points, off highs of around 250 basis points during the election campaign -- and near the lowest in five months. Popular support for Meloni personally remains high at around 60%, though only one in four believes the Meloni government will make it to the end of the legislature in 2027, according to pollsters Ipsos.

It’s a view shared by business leaders I speak to. In short, their expectation is that the quality of the people in the Meloni government is too weak, and will last too little time, to do long-term damage to the economy. But that assumes there won’t be a political accident alla italiana. With the ratio of Italy’s debt to gross domestic product at a staggering 150% — third-highest in the world after Japan and Greece — and the economic outlook darkening, the risk can’t be ignored.

And there is a real threat on the horizon: Meloni’s campaign promise to renationalize Telecom Italia. The former monopoly’s 25 billion euros of debt is indigestible for the Italian state. It would put pressure on Italian refinancing, both for the state and the small firms that are the backbone of Italy’s economy and rely mostly on short-term bank debt.

To be sure, Telecom Italia, a mess that needs clearing up, has been a case study in privatization failures since it was sold by the state in 1997. Italy lags other European countries on rolling out its high-speed internet infrastructure, much of it due to Telecom Italia’s indebtedness and dysfunction. There’s also an ideological appeal to Meloni. Nationalist statism appeals to her neo-fascist roots. It was Benito Mussolini who created the giant state holding company, the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction, or IRI for short, to rescue, restructure and finance banks and private companies that went bust during the Great Depression.

But enacting a grandiose economic policy would be a step too far for Meloni’s government beyond even the huge cost. For one, Meloni failed to secure a veteran technocrat to be finance minister. Instead she has Giancarlo Giorgetti, the deputy leader of the League, in the hot seat at the Treasury. A career politician, he’s woefully inexperienced for the role. She also failed to appoint a successor to Vittorio Colao, the ex-Vodafone Plc chief executive, who was digital minister in Draghi’s government, and in charge of investing 40 billion euros of EU funds to bring Italy’s IT up to speed. It’s at risk of failing to hit EU targets for better broadband, endangering its next tranche of up to 20 billion euros of post-pandemic funds.

That leaves the suspicion that the ultimate beneficiaries would be her cronies. History gives counsel here. IRI, the giant state conglomerate started by Mussolini, collapsed in 2002 riddled by corruption after decades of providing board seats and contracts as political payoffs. Italy’s economy, which is forecast to flirt with recession next year, needs innovation not protectionism. Meloni needs to resist the temptation to statist nostalgia. Or she risks the markets teaching her a lesson.

