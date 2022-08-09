Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Giorgia Meloni is on her way to completing a takeover of the Italian right. Just four years ago, her Brothers of Italy party was a marginal force, often portrayed in the media as a sideshow and accused by rivals of serving as a vehicle for neo-fascism in a country where the Mussolini years still spark heated debate.

Now, she is leading in polls ahead of next month’s general election. Meloni’s rise to the upper echelons of Italian politics has upended the balance of power — what was once toxic no longer is — as the national discourse tilts further to the right.

With eight weeks to go until the vote, there’s talk of a landslide — an outcome made more likely by the weekend collapse of a short-lived center-left coalition. But a convincing victory would still be no guarantee of a stable government. That’s because of the inevitable clash of egos among Meloni, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League and the dominant figure on the right before her emergence, and ageless former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

They all insist the trio is “compatto,” which roughly translates as tight and close. But Meloni knows she has the upper hand — and is setting the rules. She has publicly told her allies their plan has to be economically credible — a nod to budget overseers in Brussels and the bond markets — casting doubt on the pension increase Berlusconi wants or tax cuts that Salvini advocates.

Likewise, Meloni has warned allies she won’t negotiate names and jobs before the election results. That’s a warning shot to Salvini that she’ll be the one doling out the election prizes — and further proof of a newfound boldness. He will surely chafe, but he’ll have no choice but to bite the bullet and operate under her terms. How he does that, and for how long, could well determine the success and longevity of the coalition.

There’s no denying Meloni is running an astute campaign. She has given her voters what they want to hear: family values, fiery criticism of the left, the promise of new jobs and tough language on crime and migration.

In so doing, she has sucked the oxygen out of Salvini’s message. He has seen his support decline almost by half since his heyday in office where he played the tough guy as interior minister. The League has lost stamina, and the shock factor that catapulted Salvini to prominence four years ago has worn out. While Meloni and Salvini are allies, they’re competing for the same electorate.

The essential difference is that Meloni is this year’s model and the League is carrying the baggage of two stints in government.

In fact, being in a cabinet hasn’t panned out for Salvini. The first time he was a minister, his move to force an election in 2019 backfired and he was ousted. Most recently, Salvini helped trigger the collapse of Mario Draghi’s administration at a time when Italians seemed to favor stability. The result? Meloni has a 10-point lead over him.

Meanwhile, Meloni is trying to look like a responsible European, sharpening the contrast with Salvini. She says she’s not flirting with Russia — a jab at the League, which is still marred in controversy over its alleged ties with and sympathy for Moscow. She’s expressed support for NATO. As Bloomberg News has reported, her aides have said Meloni will refrain from picking fights with Brussels, remaining constructive over reforms required to unleash European funding. Italexit — a withdrawal from the euro — plays no role in her campaign.

Time will tell if she means business, but so far, Meloni shows she’s learned from the populists’ mistakes. Their hardball tactics and incendiary language rattled markets.

While that may be comforting for investors, it may not go down well with her voters who often come up as the most skeptical on issues like sanctions on Russia. Playing the double game of moderate abroad and firebrand at home will surely test her skills. But perhaps not as much as her ability to run a government while keeping Salvini in check.

