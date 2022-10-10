Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Italy’s far-right government prepares to take over, the guardrails are already going up. Giorgia Meloni’s Cabinet is shaping up to be an uneasy marriage of technocrats – especially at the finance ministry – and the demagogues who will fulfill her agenda of cracking down on immigration, brawling with the LBGTQ+ community and promoting what she calls the “natural family.” History suggests any relationship with those bedfellows will be short-lived.

Italy’s new government won’t be named until at least mid-October. But there have been ructions since almost immediately after the last vote was counted in the Sept. 25 election. True, Meloni has a strong hand after her Brothers of Italy won some 26%, putting her in line to be Italy’s first woman prime minister and the leader who assembles the next coalition. She is going to need that sway to keep her right-wing allies under control.

Advertisement

Already, Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-European Union League party, publicly demanded the interior minister’s brief – or else he’d refuse to join the government. Of course, the key to Meloni’s political emergence was her refusal to join Mario Draghi’s unity coalition, which she could then attack at will. But Salvini should have limited leverage. The League’s support halved from the last vote in 2018 to just 8.5%. Meloni, who has pledged to maintain support for Ukraine and NATO, is understandably reluctant to hand a Vladimir Putin fanboy his post of choice.

Coalition friends like these explain why Meloni is going to need a corps of steady hands to maintain the investor confidence needed to service a sovereign debt load that’s about 1 ½ times gross domestic product. Senior politicians in Rome say President Sergio Mattarella (who will have final say about the makeup of the government) is behind the scenes suggesting Meloni give the three heavyweight ministries – justice, foreign affairs and finance — to technocrats. Insiders say Draghi and Meloni have been speaking to each other since before the elections — as polls made clear she was likely to emerge as premier — and the former European Central Bank president has also been pushing the idea.

Of these, the most crucial portfolio is the finance ministry. Expectations that Meloni will appoint a seasoned official to lead the agency explains why markets haven’t substantially moved against Italian debt, traders say. Yet even here, there are signs things may not be going Meloni’s way. Her top pick was widely known to be Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB executive board. Panetta, a conservative and Bank of Italy veteran who had never previously been involved in government seemed a good fit for a leader who has pledged a new era in politics. Yet Panetta has apparently made clear to European colleagues he doesn’t want the job, Bloomberg News has reported.

Advertisement

There are other potential candidates who should reassure business leaders and investors and counter Meloni’s calls to renationalize Telecom Italia and block the takeover of ITA, Italy’s biggest airline, by Certares, a US private equity firm. Possibilities include Domenico Siniscalco, a Morgan Stanley banker who was finance minister 16 years ago; Vittorio Grilli, another former finance minister-turned banker (at JPMorgan Chase & Co.) and Luigi Buttiglione, an independent economist and former strategist at the Brevan Howard hedge fund. She could also persuade incumbent Daniele Franco to stick around.

The complications in pulling together a governing coalition out of the assorted antagonists doesn’t augur well. There’s precedent here. In 2005, Siniscalco walked out after barely a year as finance minister under Silvio Berlusconi. The economist had been a guarantee for investors of both Italian debt and the euro. When he quit, he reportedly said “I can’t take it anymore” and walked away after coalition partners rejected his deficit-cutting measures.

Investors have to hope the often-quoted adage from Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s “The Leopard” about Italy that “things have to change in order to stay this same” doesn’t again prove true.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Italy’s Right-Wingers Spook Markets Less Than UK: Lionel Laurent

• Meloni Could Have More Sway in EU Than at Home: Rachel Sanderson

• Meloni Will Keep Jousting With Salvini. Just Wait: Maria Tadeo

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article