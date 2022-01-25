For the uninitiated, “diamond hands” describes a person who holds onto a seemingly foolish investment regardless of price, discounted cash-flow analysis, or the pleas of loved ones to find a better hobby. Through much of the pandemic, this description applied to many of the Redditors laughing at this meme. The joke here is that GameStop, AMC and other meme investments have suffered such grievous losses that these diamond-handers now must return to gainful employment at places such as Wendy’s, which to be fair is probably paying pretty well these days.