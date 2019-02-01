FILE - This May 1, 2018 file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports earnings Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

KENILWORTH, N.J. — Merck is reporting better than expected profits for the fourth quarter with revenue jumping 4.6 percent.

The drugmaker swung to a fourth-quarter net income of $1.83 billion, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share, a penny better than expected according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $11 billion, slightly better than expected.

Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.2 billion to $44.7 billion.

Shares are up 2 percent before the opening bell Friday.

