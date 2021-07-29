The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.4 billion in the period.
Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.47 to $5.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $46.4 billion to $47.4 billion.
Shares dipped about 1% before the opening bell.
