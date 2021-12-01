Paxlovid works by inhibiting the molecule that the virus needs to assemble itself — its protease. This is an enzyme that chops up other proteins, which the virus needs to replicate in the cell. It cuts the all-in-one protein that is initially made from the viral genome into the 29 individual proteins needed to assemble a viable viral particle. Pfizer’s mechanism is similar to some drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis C. So it will not have issues similar to molnupiravir, though it could have side effects of its own. We need to see the detailed data from Pfizer.