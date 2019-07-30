FILE - This May 1, 2018 file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports earnings Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Merck & Co., Inc. reports financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

KENILWORTH, N.J. — Merck is reporting a 12% jump in global sales, pushing it past profit expectations for the second quarter.

The pharmaceutical company reported a profit of $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $1.30 per share, which is 14 cents better than Wall Street had anticipated, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based had revenue of $11.76 billion in the period.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.84 to $4.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $45.2 billion to $46.2 billion.

Shares of Merck & Co. rose 5% before the opening bell Tuesday.

