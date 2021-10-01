Many people are familiar with Tamiflu and Xofluza, antiviral pills that treat flu infections. Molnupiravir looks to work far better than those. The flu pills, to be effective, need to be taken within two days of symptom onset. The Covid-19 pill can be taken within five days of symptoms, and it appears to disrupt the virus enough to keep a significant share of at-risk people alive and out of the hospital.