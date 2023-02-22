Merit Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.4 million.
The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $293.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $74.5 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.
Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.89 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.
