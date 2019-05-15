NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art says it will stop taking money gifts from members of the Sackler family connected to the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin.

The museum announced the policy change on Wednesday.

The Sackler family has a longstanding philanthropic history with the Met and other cultural institutions. But there has been increasing criticism over institutions accepting money from the branches of the family that are connected to Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin.

Purdue and the Sacklers connected to it have been sued over accusations revolving around their role in the nation’s opioid crisis.

In a statement to The New York Times, the Sacklers linked to Purdue say the allegations against them are “false and unfair” but they understand accepting gifts “would put the Met in a difficult position.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.