Union director Herbert Carlos accused Sao Paulo police of intimidating picketing workers and forcing them to run a gauntlet into the factory, hitting those who refused with batons.

Sao Paulo police did not comment about the allegations or the situation at the Embraer plant.

The union seeks a raise of nearly 6.4 percent, but Carlos said the company hasn’t offered any improvements.

Brazil’s government recently agreed to sell a controlling stake of Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm to American giant Boeing.

