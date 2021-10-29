Almost three decades after Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable “love symbol,” the Purple One is still referred to by many as “the artist formerly known as Prince.” But while this nickname is knowing, affectionate even, Facebook’s fate is unlikely to follow suit. Zuckerberg is clearly hoping that Meta will allow him to shrug off, or hive off, the most problematic parts of his empire. It’s more likely that Meta will remain “the brand formerly known as Facebook” not just for market clarity, but to nullify Zuck’s attempt at brandwashing.