“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, the Philadelphia-based company that conducted the employee surveys for The Post. “If covid taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture.”
This marks the eighth year The Post has partnered with Energage to rank the Top Workplaces in the Washington area. The foundation of the program is a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. The feedback also gives companies insights about what makes them unique.
Surveying began in October, when The Post started running news articles and promotions to welcome nominations for Top Workplaces consideration. In all, 3,511 employers in the region were invited to have their employees take the survey. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 50 employees in the region. Employers could be in public, private, nonprofit or governmental sectors. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.
The hybrid office is here to stay. The shift could be more disruptive than the move to all-remote work.
Combined, the companies surveyed for the 2021 program employed 117,036 people in the Washington area. Of employees who received questionnaires, 65,538 responded, either on paper or online. For 2021, 200 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces.
The employee engagement survey of 24 questions gathers responses regarding issues relating to workplace culture:
● Alignment: where the company is headed, its values, cooperation, effective meetings.
● Coaching: managers care about concerns, are helpful, encourage employee development.
● Connection: employees feel appreciated, work is meaningful, working at full potential, feel informed.
● Engagement: productivity, retention, recruiting.
● Leadership: confidence in company leaders.
● Performance: execution, open-mindedness, innovation, clued-in leadership.
● The Basics: pay, benefits, work/life flexibility, training, expectations.
Employers that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces. Employers are ranked within size groups to accurately compare results. Energage also determines special award winners based on standout scores on specific survey topics.
Wonder why a particular company was not on the list? Perhaps it chose not to participate, or it did not score well enough in the survey. Energage sometimes disqualifies employers based on questionable results detected through statistical tests it runs to ensure organizations are accurately administering the survey.
To nominate an organization for the 2022 program, go to washingtonpost.com/nominate.
Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage.