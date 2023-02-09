Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265.8 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $11.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.10 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.63 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $872.5 million, or $38.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $8.55 to $8.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $43.55 to $43.95 per share.

