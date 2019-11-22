The farm groups often build autocratic fiefdoms in the Mexican countryside, forcing members to participate in protests in order to receive benefits.
In the budget approved Friday, Lopez Obrador’s Morena party instead focused on direct transfers and farm subsidies to prevent such groups from skimming aid money for themselves.
But opposition legislators also criticized Morena for cutting funds for regulatory and watchdog agencies the president has tangled with.
