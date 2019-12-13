Mexico agreed to dispute resolution panels to ensure its workers can organize and demand better wages.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress have hailed the changes. In the past, corrupt Mexican unions have signed low-wage contracts behind workers’ backs. Critics say Mexico’s low wages have played a big role in luring manufacturing jobs south, especially in the auto industry.

AD

Mexico has reformed its labor laws to guarantee secret-ballot votes on union representation and contracts. The new panels will aim at making sure those rules are enforced.

The modifications also increase regional content requirements for steel, with a seven-year phase-in period.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD