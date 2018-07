Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, left, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, center, and Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo pose for a photo during a joint news conference about ongoing renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican and Canadian officials are stressing that talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain a three-way negotiation, despite suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump that he might pursue separate trade deals with both countries.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says “Canada and Mexico not only share geography, history and friendship, but also principles and common goals, and we are a team and act as a team.”

Visiting Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland also stressed that NAFTA is a three-country agreement. She said that Canada also opposes a “sunset” clause proposed by Trump that would allow countries to opt out of the pact every five years.

Freeland also met Wednesday with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1.

