Eduardo Elizalde is a veteran with 40 years behind the wheel of Mexico City cabs.
He said drivers “want the laws enforced. We are not against anybody. But just as we have to pay taxes and pass exams, so should the apps.”
The city of 9 million has about 140,000 medallion cabs, and probably that many ride-hailing cars and gypsy cabs. New entrants like the Chinese app Didi have swelled the ranks.
