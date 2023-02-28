Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the 1970s Washington didn’t seem to mind that Mexico was undemocratic. Enmeshed in the Cold War and engaged in Machiavellian (and not quite democratic) shenanigans elsewhere in Latin America and beyond, the US was content to see Mexico trundle along under the inevitable rule of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as the PRI.

Mexican politics now appear headed back to the practices of yore. Last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador managed to pass legislation to hobble the country’s electoral watchdog, originally set up in 1990 to help put an end to the PRI’s stranglehold on power and bring about a fledgling multiparty democracy that is not quite 25 years old.

It’s the latest move in an agenda striving boldly toward Mexico’s pre-democratic past.

Since being elected in 2018, AMLO, as the president is known, has repeatedly attacked institutions set up since the 1990s to check presidential power – from the electoral tribunal to the Transparency and Competition Commissions. He has pushed to re-establish state control over the energy industry.

Advertisement

He has dismantled social programs set up by his predecessors, resorting instead to the kind of direct handouts that help incumbents win elections. Mistrustful of a state apparatus that he deems to be corrupt and co-opted by elitist neoliberal interests, he has handed over chunks of government services – from policing to customs enforcement – to the military.

López Obrador may no longer belong to the PRI. He now leads his own party, Morena. But the 1970s-vintage PRI in which he cut his political teeth, an institution whose lack of a coherent ideological center was intended to ensure its grip on power, looks very much like his political template.

“AMLO has concentrated so much power in the hands of the president,” said Gaspard Estrada, executive director of the Latin American Political Observatory at Sciences Po in Paris. “That is just like the PRI before the transition.”

Advertisement

President Biden may well be hoping the 1970s playbook will still hold. Like back then, Washington in the 2020s has been otherwise occupied – this time with China and Afghanistan, Covid and Ukraine. Its list of asks for Mexico can be narrowed down to a single priority: stability.

He is running out of luck, though. Whether he wants to or not, a president who came into office as a pro-democracy warrior, spending untold treasure to defend it in Ukraine and co-hosting a “Democracy Summit” next month, will be forced to take a stand on the less-than-democratic appetites of his compeer across the border. Congress is already getting antsy.

True, AMLO has so far helped to deliver the stability Biden craves. For all the fulminations of border-state Republicans, Mexico has played an essential role in slowing the arrival of migrants to the US. However badly his government mismanaged Covid-19, achieving one of the highest rates of excess death in the world, it maintained macroeconomic stability: The peso today is stronger than it was on the eve of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Still, the Faustian bargain that Washington made with Lopez Obrador can’t withstand the shocks coming to rattle the relationship. A case in point: the fairly pointless “Three Amigos” Summit with Canada last month, which underscored how the transactional relationship between the US and Mexico stands in the way of developing a regional strategy to face new global challenges.

We are not in the 1970s. Back then, globalization hadn’t yet happened. The War on Drugs was just starting. Immigration was muted. Foreigners amounted to just 5% of the US population. As long as Mexico didn’t jump into the lap of the USSR, everything would be fine.

In fiscal year 2022, by contrast, US border patrol agents ran into migrants trying to enter the country a record 2.4 million times. Fentanyl and methamphetamine – the vast majority of which comes via Mexico – are feeding a public health crisis, killing roughly 100,000 Americans in 2021 alone.

Advertisement

Moreover, the politics on both sides of the border are getting complicated. The unprecedented political polarization in the US is not only likely to put reasoned, bipartisan policy out of reach. Drugs and migration are becoming top political flashpoints that the GOP will exploit in the runup to the presidential election of 2024.

And guess what, Mexico has a presidential election in 2024, too. Maneuvering around Mexico’s plebiscite is not going to make managing the relationship any easier.

Cooperation between Mexico and the US on drug interdiction is already at a low ebb. It will likely get no easier as AMLO burnishes the nationalist credentials of whomever he anoints as his successor next year. Cooperation on migration could also become a victim of Mexican political machinations.

What’s more, the Mexican political transition could get messy, threatening the stability so paramount to Washington. AMLO is still robustly popular among Mexican voters. But the performance of his government is not. The vote in Mexico’s Congress last week to undercut the National Electoral Institute suggests he is willing to go far to ensure his successor takes the prize.

Advertisement

It would be an enormous waste of history for Mexico to return to the 1970s. López Obrador is right to criticize a self-indulgent political class and a model of development that excluded so many Mexicans. But his government has little to brag about. And whether progress is measured in terms of poverty reduction or political rights, Mexico has made unquestionable headway over the last 50 years.

What course Mexico takes from here is, of course, for Mexicans to resolve. As Earl Anthony Wayne, former US ambassador to Mexico put it, “it’s the Mexicans’ job to defend Mexican democracy.” Still, notwithstanding President Biden’s desire to take the border off US front pages and to focus on Ukraine, China and other geopolitical challenges, he might pay more attention to the erosion of Mexico’s democratic institutions. The Faustian bargain may come back to bite him.

More From Eduardo Porter at Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

•

Treat Mexico Like a Partner, Not a Wall

•

An Immigration Deal for Dreamers Is Out of Reach

•

Economic Necessity Will Force Immigration Reform

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Eduardo Porter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Latin America, US economic policy and immigration. He is the author of “American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise” and “The Price of Everything: Finding Method in the Madness of What Things Cost.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article