López Obrador noted Mexico had passed reforms requiring free and fair union elections in its factories and approved a budget for monitoring. He says some Democrats continue raising concerns about implementation and compliance and requested inspectors.
He says, “We don’t accept that.”
Mexico countered with an idea of panels that would include representatives of both countries and a third nation to rule on controversies.
