He said they might meet again Saturday.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland participated in the talks, as well as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an indirect way, Seade said.

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed last year to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

It needs approval by legislators in each country, and only Mexico’s Congress has ratified the deal so far.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD