For Mexico, the challenges mount. Poverty is rife. Corruption is the norm in daily life. Drug gangs have murdered more than 100,000 people in the last decade. And U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to rip up the free trade agreement that’s shaped the country’s modern economy. Frustration over the state of affairs has led to growing signs that Mexicans are ready for change, a spirit that’s shaped the 2018 presidential election campaign.

The Situation

Polls indicate that the likely winner of the July 1 presidential election will be Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the populist founder of the Morena party who’s run for president twice before. The 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor, widely known as AMLO, calls the political establishment a “mafia of power” and vows to use money lost to corruption to boost social welfare spending. Voters overwhelmingly disapprove of the current president, Enrique Peña Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, who’s barred by the constitution from running again. At least eight former PRI governors are being investigated or are in jail and Peña Nieto has been dogged by corruption charges and allegations of human rights violations by his government. And he’s struggled to deal with Trump, who’s stepped up efforts to deport unauthorized Mexican immigrants and launched a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta. But a bigger concern for voters is escalating violence. Mexico’s homicide rate reached a record monthly high in May — 2,890 killed — and total homicides in the first five months of 2018 were 21 percent higher than the same period in 2017. Since September 2017, more than 100 politicians have been assassinated. And drug violence has spread into tourist spots like Cancun and Los Cabos.

The Background

The PRI has held almost unbroken power since its formation in the aftermath of the 1910 Mexican Revolution. The party’s early moves included land reforms and nationalizing the oil industry in 1938, using the profits to buttress the largely agrarian economy. Foreign investment flowed in ahead of the start of the Nafta agreement on Jan. 1, 1994. But when a presidential candidate was assassinated the following March, skittish investors fled, a financial crisis ensued and the U.S. and International Monetary Fund provided a $50 billion bailout. The PRI began to lose support after an inept government response to the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that killed some 10,000 people. In 2000, voters ended 71 years of PRI rule by electing businessman Vicente Fox of the National Action Party (PAN) as president. Between 1970 and 2007, roughly 11 million Mexicans headed to the U.S. looking for work. They were fleeing deprivation — about half of Mexico’s 124 million people live in poverty — and gang wars. Domestic drug production rose steadily after Colombia began to crack down on its narcotics industry in the mid-1980s. In 2007, Mexico began to deploy the military to hunt down drug kingpins, but broken gangs re-formed into scores of smaller ones, prompting turf battles that sent the murder rate soaring. Pena Nieto regained the presidency for the PRI in 2012 by promising to break with the party’s autocratic ways.

The Argument

Mexicans aren’t just frustrated over uncontrolled violence and corruption. Many still haven’t seen the benefits that were supposed to come with Nafta. Average incomes have barely risen under the trade deal; only a third of Mexicans say it’s been good for the country. Strong anti-establishment sentiment has kept Ricardo Anaya, the PAN candidate, in second place in the polls, and Jose Antonio Meade of the ruling PRI party in third; both trail Lopez Obrador by more than 20 percentage points. Voter anger has increased the odds that AMLO’s Morena party and its allies will win majorities in the lower house and Senate. Mexicans appear ready to let someone new try to fix things, even if some of Lopez Obrador’s proposals — saving billions of dollars by ending corruption and having Mexico produce all the energy it consumes — lack specifics on exactly how he would achieve them. He’s pledged to halt auctions for private oil drilling, and criticized institutions like the Supreme Court and the electoral regulator. Some middle-class voters fear that Lopez Obrador could undermine businesses and political freedoms. His first presidential campaign faltered after an opponent’s ads linked him to the late Hugo Chavez, the populist president of Venezuela who nationalized companies, expanded social spending and steered his country into authoritarianism. Lopez Obrador has toned down some of his hard-line positions and his campaign advisers have tried to sooth business communities. But on the campaign trail he’s occasionally fallen back on his old rhetoric, such as promising oil won’t return to the hands of foreigners.

First published Oct. 31, 2017

