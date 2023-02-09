Mexico's inflation rises, leading to interest rate hike

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s inflation rate rose in January to 7.91%, leading the country’s central bank to boost its principle interest rate to 11% on Thursday.
The bank said underlying inflation showed a “surprising” increase to 8.45%. Food products experienced an annualized inflation of 14%, threatening to erase much of the annual 20% increase in minimum wages announced for 2023.
The central bank’s interest rate is at its highest level since 2007. The Mexican peso rose 0.9% against the U.S. dollar Thursday to close at 18.77 to $1.
The bank said in a statement that “among the global risks are a pandemic, the persistence of inflationary pressures, the worsening of geopolitical tensions and tighter monetary and financial conditions.”