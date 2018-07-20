FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, an American flag waves near a police barricade on the Las Vegas Strip with the MGM Grand hotel and casino in the background after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. The unprecedented move from MGM Resorts International to sue hundreds of victims of last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas using an obscure law never before tested in court has been framed by the casino-operator as an effort to avoid years of costly litigation, but the legal maneuver may not play out that way. (Ronda Churchill, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The unprecedented move from MGM Resorts International to sue hundreds of victims of last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas relies on an obscure U.S. law never tested in court.

The casino-operator says the lawsuits are an effort to avoid years of costly litigation after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Experts believe the legal maneuver may not play out that way.

MGM isn’t asking for money but for courts to declare the company isn’t liable after a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more from one of its casino-resorts.

Any protections hinge on a law enacted after 9/11 that requires an attack to be called an act of terrorism.

Experts believe a federal court may not be the appropriate entity to do that. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday that the law authorizes its leader to make that declaration.

